Senior Software Developer

Jun 6, 2024

Job Title: Senior Software Developer
Location: Gqeberha

Purpose of the Role:

We are looking for a senior software engineer to design and implement new systems and features, as well as modify and maintain existing systems for adaptation to business and/or technology changes. The senior software engineer engages directly with IT management, development teams, executive, technical delivery teams, and vendors to ensure the successful design, development, and delivery of technology-based solutions.

To be successful as a senior software engineer, you should be able to drive the software change and release management processes, assisting with the overall maturity of the software development lifecycle. Ultimately, a top-notch senior software engineer will ensure that software deliverables comply with quality standards and are completed on time.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Serve as a technical lead contributing to and directing the efforts of development teams, including internal and external team members.
  • Contribute to the ongoing evolution of the existing content supply portfolio of applications and services.
  • Design, develop, modify, implement, and support software components anywhere in the software stack.
  • Determine root cause for the most complex software issues and develop practical, efficient, and permanent technical solutions.
  • Remain current on new technologies and available vendor packages; evaluate and make recommendations, as necessary.
  • Assist in task planning, estimation, scheduling, and staffing.
  • Mentor Software Engineers to allow for skill/knowledge development through advice, coaching, and training opportunities.
  • Determine process improvements, best practices, and develop new processes.
  • Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams and management.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.
  • Minimum 6 years of programming experience.
  • Broad experience designing, programming, and implementing large information systems.
  • Strong SQL knowledge including typical DBA tasks such as performance tuning and troubleshooting.
  • Expert level knowledge of C#, Angular, React, .Net, MS Dev Ops
  • Agile practitionerKey Competencies:
    • Advanced Technical Skills: Mastery in multiple programming languages, system design, architecture, and DevOps practices to build scalable and maintainable systems.
    • Problem-Solving and Analytical Skills: Expertise in algorithms, data structures, debugging, and troubleshooting to optimize performance and solve complex issues.
    • Leadership and Mentoring: Ability to lead and manage development teams, and mentor junior developers to foster a culture of continuous improvement.
    • Communication Skills: Proficiency in conveying complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams.
    • Adaptability and Continuous Learning: Staying updated with industry trends and technologies, and adapting quickly to new tools and methodologies to meet evolving project needs.

    Flexibility:

  • Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed above.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Design
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • Programming
  • Software
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position