Senior Software Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Job Title: Senior Software Developer

Location: Gqeberha

Purpose of the Role:

We are looking for a senior software engineer to design and implement new systems and features, as well as modify and maintain existing systems for adaptation to business and/or technology changes. The senior software engineer engages directly with IT management, development teams, executive, technical delivery teams, and vendors to ensure the successful design, development, and delivery of technology-based solutions.

To be successful as a senior software engineer, you should be able to drive the software change and release management processes, assisting with the overall maturity of the software development lifecycle. Ultimately, a top-notch senior software engineer will ensure that software deliverables comply with quality standards and are completed on time.

Key Responsibilities:

Serve as a technical lead contributing to and directing the efforts of development teams, including internal and external team members.

Contribute to the ongoing evolution of the existing content supply portfolio of applications and services.

Design, develop, modify, implement, and support software components anywhere in the software stack.

Determine root cause for the most complex software issues and develop practical, efficient, and permanent technical solutions.

Remain current on new technologies and available vendor packages; evaluate and make recommendations, as necessary.

Assist in task planning, estimation, scheduling, and staffing.

Mentor Software Engineers to allow for skill/knowledge development through advice, coaching, and training opportunities.

Determine process improvements, best practices, and develop new processes.

Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams and management.

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

Minimum 6 years of programming experience.

Broad experience designing, programming, and implementing large information systems.

Strong SQL knowledge including typical DBA tasks such as performance tuning and troubleshooting.

Expert level knowledge of C#, Angular, React, .Net, MS Dev Ops

Agile practitioner Key Competencies: Advanced Technical Skills: Mastery in multiple programming languages, system design, architecture, and DevOps practices to build scalable and maintainable systems. Problem-Solving and Analytical Skills: Expertise in algorithms, data structures, debugging, and troubleshooting to optimize performance and solve complex issues. Leadership and Mentoring: Ability to lead and manage development teams, and mentor junior developers to foster a culture of continuous improvement. Communication Skills: Proficiency in conveying complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams. Adaptability and Continuous Learning: Staying updated with industry trends and technologies, and adapting quickly to new tools and methodologies to meet evolving project needs. Flexibility:

Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed above.

Desired Skills:

C#

Design

Information Technology (IT)

Programming

Software

SQL

