Senior Software Engineer (Finance Applications) (CPT Remote) – Western Cape Woodstock

DESIGN elegant solutions for complex problems as the next Senior Software Engineer sought by a fast-growing FinTech company where your role will be to design, build, test and deploy scalable finance applications. This will include a combination of backend APIs and frontend interfaces. Specifically, your main focus will be enhancing Billing and Settlements systems. The successful incumbent will require 7+ years’ work experience in Cloud Software Engineering including working with database technologies and SQL.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain core platform components.

Design elegant solutions for complex problems, ensuring simplicity and scalability.

Implement solutions that involve complex interactions across multiple systems.

Drive successful end-to-end delivery of objectives.

Take accountability for the quality of design and technology decisions.

Influence product decisions across related teams.

Advocate for foundational opportunities and deliver impactful work.

Enable team collaboration through knowledge sharing and providing technical guidance.

Lead by example and drive an Engineering culture.

REQUIREMENTS:

7+ Years experience in Cloud Software Engineering.

Proven track record in designing, building, testing, and deploying secure and scalable applications.

Experience with database technologies and SQL.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Valid work authorization in your country of residence.

Company Tech Stack –

Frontend: React, TypeScript

Backend: Python, TypeScript

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL

Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman

Automation: GitLab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform

Advantageous –

Experience with AWS, Serverless/Lambdas, and API Gateway.

Interest or experience in the FinTech space.

Experience with TypeScript and React.

