Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Senior Software Engineer

Qualification:

B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years

B.Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years

M.Eng/M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3+ years

PhD with 2+ years

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

Experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong software focus.

Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects in Python or C/C++.

Technical knowledge of development in Linux operating systems (experience in system administration of such will be beneficial).

Technical experience in architecture design and development of large software projects (experience with control and monitoring will be beneficial.

Experience in programming in the Python programming language.

Experience in prototyping and development, including, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.

Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems.

Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures.

Experience in the implementation of project management and system engineering principles.

Additional Notes:

Participate and thrive in a collaborative environment.

Both to work independently and be a good team player.

Troubleshoot issues methodically.

Ability and willingness to self-train and up-skill independently.

Communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Knowledge:

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA.

Python programming language.

Desired Skills:

software engineering

Python or C/C++ programming language

quality assurance

