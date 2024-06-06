Suspected TV pirate arrested

MultiChoice Group, in collaboration with Irdeto and the Cybercrime Unit from the Western Cape Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, has claimed a victory in the fight against Internet streaming piracy

According to a statement from the company, on 31 May 2024 a raid led to the arrest of a key suspect involved in Waka TV, understood to be one of the most extensive pirate operations in Africa.

The operation is believed to have illegally distributed live TV channels, including several DStv channels, movies, and series.

MultiChoice is working with the police as investigations continue into Waka TV network users and resellers.

The arrested suspect appeared before court on 3 June 2024 , facing charges of fraud and contravention of sections 2 to 8 of the Cybercrime Act 19 of 2020.