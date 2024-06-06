Systems Analyst (DBN)

ENVIRONMENT:

UNDERSTAND business requirements, translating them into technical specifications, and collaborating closely with Developers to ensure the successful implementation of software solutions as the next Systems Analyst sought by a Durban-based Financial Services company. You will serve as a key liaison between business stakeholders and the Software Development team. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology, or a related field with proven experience as a Systems Analyst with a focus on Software Development and 2+ years of experience in MSSQL.

DUTIES:

Requirements Gathering –

Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand and document their system requirements.

Conduct interviews, surveys, and workshops to gather relevant information.

System Design –

Create system design documents, including data models, flowcharts, and interface designs.

Work closely with the Development team to ensure that designs are feasible and aligned with business goals.

Development Collaboration –

Act as a bridge between business stakeholders and the Development team, ensuring clear communication of requirements and expectations.

Collaborate with Developers to provide guidance and clarification during the Software Development lifecycle.

Coding Standards and Best Practices –

Ensure that Software Development adheres to coding standards, best practices, and architectural guidelines.

Conduct code reviews to maintain code quality and consistency.

Testing and Quality Assurance –

Coordinate with QA teams to develop and execute test plans to ensure software meets specified requirements.

Participate in the resolution of bugs and issues identified during testing.

Documentation –

Maintain comprehensive documentation of system designs, technical specifications, and coding guidelines.

Prepare technical documentation for developers and end-users as needed.

Continuous Improvement –

Identify opportunities for process improvements and optimization in the Software Development lifecycle.

Stay abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends to enhance Development practices.

Project Management –

Ensure timely delivery of software solutions.

Provide input on project timelines, resource requirements, and potential risks.

Management of requests allocated to the development team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

Proven experience as a Systems Analyst with a focus on Software Development.

2+ Years of experience in MSSQL.

2+ Years of experience in Software Development.

Strong understanding of Software Development methodologies and best practices.

Proficiency in system modeling tools and techniques.

Must be willing to travel to client sites when required.

Advantageous –

Previous Software Developer and/or Database Administrator experience.

Certifications in System Analysis or related fields.

Preferred Skills –

Knowledge of industry best practices for System Analysis and Design.

Experience with Project Management methodologies.

Familiarity with relevant Programming languages and technologies.

SQL with 3+ years’ experience.

Strong systems analysis and design skills.

Solid knowledge of application development tools, techniques and methodologies.

3+ Years of experience in C# and other Microsoft coding languages.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional team environment.

Demonstrated decision-making ability.

Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality solutions.

Effective management, leadership and team interaction skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Analyst

DBN

Learn more/Apply for this position