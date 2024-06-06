Technical Engineer

- Performing electronic and mechanical repairs to products
- Conduct Field Service Support as assigned daily on all products
- Compiling, recording and updating data on CRMl log management system
- Preparing, configuring and installing of Mobile computer equipment into vehicle, warehouses and factories
- Conducting Wireless Site Surveys
- Conducting regular site audits and preventative maintenance at customer sites
- Providing consultation support for installations
- Configuring and setting up of sales and test demo systems as per instructions.
- Undertaking on site installations as and when required
- Handling all related administration in the completion of forms, job cards, etc
- Adhering to all health and safety requirements in the execution of responsibilities
- Providing post – sales support to staff, business partners and end-users
Desired Skills:
- Digital Technical Repairs
- Application Software
- Barcode Label Printing software
- WLAN
- – SMD component soldering
- Microsoft Windows operating
- Drivers Licence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric