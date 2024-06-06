Technical Engineer – Gauteng Kempton Park

Jun 6, 2024

  • Performing electronic and mechanical repairs to products
  • Conduct Field Service Support as assigned daily on all products
  • Compiling, recording and updating data on CRMl log management system
  • Preparing, configuring and installing of Mobile computer equipment into vehicle, warehouses and factories
  • Conducting Wireless Site Surveys
  • Conducting regular site audits and preventative maintenance at customer sites
  • Providing consultation support for installations
  • Configuring and setting up of sales and test demo systems as per instructions.
  • Undertaking on site installations as and when required
  • Handling all related administration in the completion of forms, job cards, etc
  • Adhering to all health and safety requirements in the execution of responsibilities
  • Providing post – sales support to staff, business partners and end-users

Desired Skills:

  • Digital Technical Repairs
  • Application Software
  • Barcode Label Printing software
  • WLAN
  • – SMD component soldering
  • Microsoft Windows operating
  • Drivers Licence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

