UC Programmer

Key responsibilities:
- Responding to calls logged by clients
- Providing remote/telephonic support
- Scheduling site visits within a client’s Service Level Agreement Mean-Time-To-Respond time
- Resolving an issue within a client’s Service Level Agreement Mean-Time-To-Repair time
- Understanding each client’s Service Level Agreement contract and adhering to the required service
- Scheduling and completing preventative maintenance.
- This includes compiling full maintenance reports after work are completed
- Advanced fault-finding
- Comprehensive knowledge of wiring, cable termination and best practice
standards
- Video Conferencing and Audio-Visual Equipment Configuration
- Preparing properly before attending to a site
- Liaising with suppliers and senior staff to resolve issues
- Doing installations when no Field Service work is required
- Programming of Crestron and Extron control systems for Boardroom installations
- Being available to work overtime when required
- Being available to travel for work when required
- Being on stand-by when required
- Completing training when not attending to a client
- Be willing to assist as On-Site Technician when needed at certain customers
- Must be able to work and report without direct supervision
Key requirements:
- Matric Essential
- A minimum of 2-4 years audio visual experience
- Strong knowledge of Audio-Visual systems
- Crestron and Extron programming non-negotiable
- Basic Room control experience.
- Audio experience including basic DSP programming
- Video Routing and switching experience
- Video Conferencing endpoint experience – Polycom, Avaya
- Proof of technical skills
- Must have valid Driver’s license & own vehicle
The incumbent must demonstrate the following skills:
- Good time management essential
- Good planning skills
- Strong attention to detail is essential
- Good communication skills
Desired Skills:
- System programming
- Programming methods
- Software Programming
- Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The company is a truly South African Company constantly transforming to provide ICT System Integration and Services, creating value for our customers and partners within Africa. Bringing to fruition their Digital outcomes and aspirations through Innovation and Collaboration, by designing, developing and deploying customer centric solutions, in-conjunction with world leading technologies and maintenance services.