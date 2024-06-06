UC Programmer

Key responsibilities:

Responding to calls logged by clients

Providing remote/telephonic support

Scheduling site visits within a client’s Service Level Agreement Mean-Time-To-Respond time

Resolving an issue within a client’s Service Level Agreement Mean-Time-To-Repair time

Understanding each client’s Service Level Agreement contract and adhering to the required service

Scheduling and completing preventative maintenance.

This includes compiling full maintenance reports after work are completed

Advanced fault-finding

Comprehensive knowledge of wiring, cable termination and best practice

standards

standards Video Conferencing and Audio-Visual Equipment Configuration

Preparing properly before attending to a site

Liaising with suppliers and senior staff to resolve issues

Doing installations when no Field Service work is required

Programming of Crestron and Extron control systems for Boardroom installations

Being available to work overtime when required

Being available to travel for work when required

Being on stand-by when required

Completing training when not attending to a client

Be willing to assist as On-Site Technician when needed at certain customers

Must be able to work and report without direct supervision

Key requirements:

Matric Essential

A minimum of 2-4 years audio visual experience

Strong knowledge of Audio-Visual systems

Crestron and Extron programming non-negotiable

Basic Room control experience.

Audio experience including basic DSP programming

Video Routing and switching experience

Video Conferencing endpoint experience – Polycom, Avaya

Proof of technical skills

Must have valid Driver’s license & own vehicle

The incumbent must demonstrate the following skills:

Good time management essential

Good planning skills

Strong attention to detail is essential

Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

System programming

Programming methods

Software Programming

Programming

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The company is a truly South African Company constantly transforming to provide ICT System Integration and Services, creating value for our customers and partners within Africa. Bringing to fruition their Digital outcomes and aspirations through Innovation and Collaboration, by designing, developing and deploying customer centric solutions, in-conjunction with world leading technologies and maintenance services.

