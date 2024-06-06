Vox achieves Ruckus Elite Partner status

Vox has achieved Ruckus Elite Partner status as of the 2023 calendar year.

“Vox delivers solutions that ultimately support the end user. Our solutions are made up of various aspects, including fibre, and WiFi is an important part of a well-designed solution. The Ruckus platform has enabled us to bring robust connectivity to businesses because of its stability and reliability. This has been crucial to the trust we have built up as a brand. Achieving Elite Partner amplifies the value we can bring to our customers,” says Craig Blignaut, product manager: WiFi at Vox.

Werner Wentzel, territory account manager at Ruckus Networks, says the relationship is mutually beneficial. “We share the aligned vision of bringing top-tier, reliable and robust solutions to end users in the country. Vox’s commitment over the past eight years has rightly culminated in the Elite Partner status,” he says.

“Vox achieved the Top ISP in terms of sales in 2021 and 2022 and so the Elite Partner achievement builds on this momentum.”

Blignaut says that the status has resulted in a significant increase in partner engagement, and is supported by additional engineer certifications. He explains that there has been a mandated commitment in the business for staff to complete Ruckus training. This resulted in exponential growth of Ruckus products in the market through Vox.

“This mutually beneficial relationship is obviously valuable to Vox and Ruckus, but it is incredibly important for the industry in terms of the indepth knowledge of WiFi technology,” he says.