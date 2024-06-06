Website Developer – Gauteng Pretoria North

Jun 6, 2024

  • IT SOE
  • website developer specialist
  • understanding of online sales and traffic
  • Writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
  • Creating website layout/user interfaces by using standard HTML/CSS practices
  • Provide internal IT support (server security, software updates, hardware maintenance etc.)

Requirements:

  • proficiency in languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks like Angular or React
  • experience with online sales and traffic

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills
  • Creativity
  • Problem Solving And Decision Making
  • Good time management

Learn more/Apply for this position