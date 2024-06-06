Website Developer – Gauteng Pretoria North

- IT SOE
- website developer specialist
- understanding of online sales and traffic
- Writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
- Creating website layout/user interfaces by using standard HTML/CSS practices
- Provide internal IT support (server security, software updates, hardware maintenance etc.)
Requirements:
- proficiency in languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks like Angular or React
- experience with online sales and traffic
Desired Skills:
- communication skills
- Creativity
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
- Good time management