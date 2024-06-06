X2 Service Desk Agent I

iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Challengers and Innovators Thrive.

We are currently hiring for the position of X2 Service Desk Agents I to join our IT support team. As Service Desk Agents, your primary duties will include responding to user inquiries, troubleshooting problems, and resolving technical issues related to hardware, software, and network systems. Excellent communication skills and a customer-oriented mindset are essential for this role.

What you’ll do:

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).

Your expertise:

2 – 3 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

2 – 3 Customer service experience

1 – 2 Years’ experience in First call resolution

Telephone Etiquette Skills

Qualifications required:

Grade 12

A+, N+

ITIL4

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Sandton

Work Environment: Onsite (open plan office)

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

