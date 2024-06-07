Application Support Analyst at Accenture

OVERALL PURPOSE OF JOB:
- To ensure specialist 2nd tier user support on more complex processes and functionality within one of the specialised areas of Asset Management, Inventory Management and System Administration, or Procurement Integration.
Main Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Keep up to date with different aspects of each new system and enhancement initiative, e.g. package functionality or module content;
- Communicate/ liaise with end-user community/client via the Call Centre to assist with the resolution of more complex requests;
- Develop and facilitate outbound communication e.g. user satisfaction surveys, outbound campaigns, status of requests and ad-hoc requests;
- Facilitate inbound communication via the Call Centre during peak hours;
- Build good relations with the users and other LOGIS project teams;
- Evaluate delivery methods and ensure continuous improvement i.e. by researching and sharing ideas on best practice in the Call Centre Service delivery;
- Maintain customer information on Remedy database;
- Give feedback to the other relevant teams and make recommendations for changes/enhancements to the package based on problem solving investigations;
- Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals;
- Ensure that relevant feedback is given to the first line (LOGIK 1st tier) team on solutions to enhance overall service delivery and shorten lead times; and
- Provide assistance and information to end-users who cannot access the LOGIS WEB-site.
- Provide backup to the 1 Tier Team during capacity shortfalls or peak periods
- Provide quick and efficient transfer knowledge to CRS’ either formally or informal
Contribute to the FAQ database
Knowledge and Attributes/Skills:
- Well-developed telephone, interpersonal, relationship building and customer service skills;
- Probing, listening, problem solving, analytical skills;
- Appropriate written communication skills with quality deliverables;
- Good working knowledge and understanding of government Procurement to Payment processes and functionality, with specialist knowledge in Asset Management, Inventory Management and System Administration or Procurement Integration;
- PC skills (MS Office Suite, Remedy, Apropos, Computer Telephony Access, NetMeeting, Web Technology, etc);
- Knowledge of mainframe environment (an advantage);
- Time Management;
- Excellent oral communication skills;
- Team player;
- Self-starter / innovative and flexible and able to work well under pressure; and
- Reliable and able to work without close supervision.
Qualifications
Education, Qualifications, Experience Necessary:
- Must have Information Technology related degree/diploma (3 years tertiary qualification).
- Must have 3 – 5 years relevant.
- Experience in Supply Chain Management or Accounting an advantage.