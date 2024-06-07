Business Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in Logistics industry is currently looking to employ a Business Analyst based in Port Elizabeth.



To provide expertise and advice to support the development of operational implementation plans and associated service delivery processes, methods and techniques pertaining to technology solutions, contributing to client / customer satisfaction, optimal profitability, reduced risk, and compliance to regulatory and legislative requirements.



Requirements:

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 (preferably IT, engineering or similar).

Up to 3 years of related experience.

Basic understanding of warehousing functions.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Liaise with business departments and external customers to define the scope of new IT projects.

Translate business requirements into IT specifications ready for detail design and implementation.

Regular interaction between the project stakeholders and the IT team to ensure design requirements are clear and are met by the IT design team.

Implement business processes with supporting ‘standard operating procedures’ (SOPs) within the framework of the relevant business practice.

Analyse and report on process performance and risk, to identify improvement initiatives.

Test, monitor and report on data and information related to implemented business solutions.

Perform complex solution designs according to client requirements.

Test complex configured technology solutions.

Compile business-requirement and system-design specifications for solutions

Aimed at the improvement of business processes.

Perform work activities in a way that limits cost.

Analyse relevant business intelligence to identify, justify and drive, continuous improvement initiatives for clients / customers (Internal / External).

Manage the adoption of process improvement initiatives.

Complete own training successfully as per an agreed personal development plan (PDP).

