Business Intelligence Analyst

Are you an analytically minded data enthusiast? Passionate about finding insights in datasets, with the ability to synthesise and clearly communicate the results and drive business impact? An exciting opportunity exists in organisation: Operations – Shared Services Team for a Business Intelligence Analyst.

The Organisation: Operations – Shared Services team is a unit that delivers data and analytical services within the organisation division.

We are looking for an individual with experience in using a variety of data tools, analytics, and data visualization to turn data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact. If you believe you have what it takes, then come join the team and help us evolve our data analytics capabilities to best support the organisations: Operations focus on profitability and sustainable growth.

JOB DESCRIPTION

You will be reporting into the Head: Shared Services and responsible for end-to-end tasks within the data analysis and reporting framework.

Desired Skills:

Analytical and Problem solving Abilities

Effective Communication skills

Ability to tell a story with data

Proactive and Action Orientated

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

PRINCIPLE ACCOUNTABILITIES INCLUDE:

– Quality and timeous delivery of monthly reports.

– Automation of standard monthly reporting, and development of new analytical reports.

– Identify and drive efficiency solutions.

– Data analytics to identify trends and support business with insights to drive growth & profitability within the organisation: Operations as well as any other business objectives as required.

Formal education: Degree in Data Science, or related ,

– Minimum 3- 5 years’ practical experience in Data Analysis, Data Visualisation and Reporting

– Experience in reporting packages and data analytics tools: SAS, SQL, Cognos, Qlikview, Qliksense, SAP BusinessObjects, Power BI and Advance Excel

– 3-5 years of experience in Financial Services with experience in underwriting and analysis (Short Term Insurance preferably)

SKILLS

– Analytical and Problem solving Abilities

– Attention to Detail, Accuracy and Quality Management

– Holistic and Systems Thinking – Creating simplicity from complexity in a structured manner

– Business Insights and Financial Acumen

– Effective Communication skills

– Ability to tell a story with data

– Collaborative – build and maintain good internal and external relationships.

– Proactive and Action Orientated

– Pragmatic and systematic

– COMPETENCIES

– Drives results

– Cultivates innovation

– Client focus

– Flexible and adaptable

– Collaborates

– Manages complexity

– Data analysis

– Data modelling

– Query management

