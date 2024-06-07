C#.Net Developer (JHB Hybrid) – Gauteng Edenvale

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP modular new systems aligned and fitting into the backbone of the existing platform of a national provider of Digital Communications in Joburg seeking your coding talents to be its next C#.Net Developer. You will work with client-server desktop and web applications while being responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of company’s platform technology. Applicants will need an IT Degree/Diploma where the fundamentals of System Analysis, Development and Design were the main focus with 5+ years C#.Net, 5 years work experience developing complex systems & 3 years working with MySQL. Your tech toolset should also include XML, WCF, REST, ASP.Net, AJAX, SQL Server, HTML, Git, JIRA (Bitbucket, Confluence, Service Desk, Projects).

DUTIES:

Work with client-server desktop and web applications. In addition, you will also be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of company’s platform technology.

Be part of the Development team developing modular new systems aligned and fitting into the backbone of the existing platform.

Maintenance of existing systems (Backend and Front-end).

Upgrade/Enhance existing systems built in C#.

Transfer and implement business logic and requirements for clients moving to the latest version of the platform.

Research and development of new technologies across different systems.

Update/Upgrade existing systems to be compatible with cloud infrastructure and the latest operating systems.

Assist in handling client queries and operational needs on an ad-hoc basis.

Adhere to predefined coding standards and best practices, documenting code appropriately for maintainability.

Perform design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness.

Collaborate with internal clients, Managers, Business Analysts and Developers in a team environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT Degree / Diploma where the fundamentals of System Analysis, Development and Design were the main focus.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ experience developing complex systems.

5+ Years’ experience in C#.Net Development.

At least 3 years’ experience with MySQL databases and be able to integrate from a programming and command line perspective.

Skilled in Web Services (XML, WCF, REST), SQL/Relational Databases, Entity Framework and Back-end architecture.

Knowledge of ASP.Net, AJAX, SQL Server, as well as Web Development Programming in HTML and SQL.

Experience in developing secure internet-facing applications / services.

Agile delivery.

Experience working on JIRA (Bitbucket, Confluence, Service Desk, Projects).

Able to analyse and extract requirements from systems built in different languages.

Understand the need for Continuous Integration and delivery tools.

Able to adapt and use different IDEs.

An understanding of Git as a source control platform.

Full understanding of the latest version of C# programming language.

Basic understanding of frameworks within each of the programming languages.

Ability to work as part of a team or alone.

Advantageous –

Experience in Angular, .Net Core and ASP.Net Core.

Knowledge of AWS (Amazon Web Services) or Azure cloud platforms.

AI (SageMaker, LLMs).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

C

Net

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position