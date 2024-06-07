Callum McGregor takes on COO role at Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor has announced the appointment of Callum McGregor to the position of chief operating officer (COO) alongside his existing role as chief financial officer (CFO).

Originally from South Africa and now based in the New York area in the US, McGregor joined Westcon-Comstor in 2015 and became CFO in 2021.

His new, expanded role of COO and CFO sees him assume leadership for IT, supply chain operations and ESG globally, in addition to his existing responsibilities for finance, legal and data & analytics.

“It’s a privilege to take on this expanded remit at such an exciting and pivotal moment in the Westcon-Comstor story,” said McGregor. “As a value-added, data-driven distributor, we occupy a unique position at the heart of the technology ecosystem. I

“‘m committed to driving continued growth by helping us and our partners capitalise on opportunities across our key technology domains of cybersecurity, networking and cloud, while building on the solid foundations we already have in place across our IT, supply chain operations and ESG functions.”

David Grant, CEO of Westcon-Comstor, comments: “Callum has been an outstanding CFO for the past several years, demonstrating great commercial and operating capability while ensuring high performance across critical support functions.

“As our business continues to expand, Callum’s promotion and additional responsibilities will support our growth and ambition. I have every confidence that he will be instrumental in our continued success in the coming years.”