Hire Resolves client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Cyber Security Engineer to join their team in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. The successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring, assessing, and implementing security measures to protect their organisation’s systems and data from cyber threats.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement and maintain security measures to protect computer systems, networks, and data

Conduct regular security audits, monitor security systems, and investigate security breaches

Develop and implement security policies, procedures, and protocols

Provide technical support and guidance on security best practices to IT team and other stakeholders

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in cybersecurity, and recommend necessary changes to enhance security measures

Collaborate with team members and stakeholders to ensure cybersecurity measures align with business goals and objectives

Respond to and resolve security incidents in a timely manner

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Cyber Security or a related field

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), or other relevant certifications

Proven experience working in cyber security roles, with a strong understanding of security protocols, cryptography, authentication, and security vulnerabilities

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively convey complex security concepts to non-technical stakeholders

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a cyber security role

Experience with security tools such as firewalls, antivirus software, intrusion detection systems, and vulnerability scanners

Experience with network security technologies and protocols

Experience with incident response and forensic analysis

Desired Skills:

