Jun 7, 2024

We are looking for an experienced Flutter Developer with 3-5 years of professional experience in mobile application development. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in creating robust and scalable applications using the Flutter framework. You will be responsible for developing high-quality mobile applications and ensuring their performance and responsiveness. As a part of our development team, you will work closely with designers, product managers, and other developers to create exceptional mobile experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design and Build: Develop, test, and maintain high-performance Flutter applications for both Android and iOS platforms.

  • Collaborate: Work closely with cross-functional teams including designers, product managers, and backend developers to define, design, and ship new features.

  • Maintain Code Quality: Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code. Participate in code reviews and ensure adherence to best practices.

  • Performance Optimisation: Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability. Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

  • Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest trends and advancements in Flutter development and continuously seek to improve development practices and processes.

  • Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of the application’s codebase and functionalities.

  • Technical Skills:
    • Proficient in Dart programming language.

    • Strong understanding of the Flutter ecosystem, including state management, animations, and Flutter widgets.

    • Experience with RESTful APIs and integration with third-party services.

    • Knowledge of mobile UI/UX design principles and the ability to translate designs into functioning applications.

    • Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and agile development methodologies.

    • Jira, Tortoise SVN, SQL, Dbeaver, Unit Testing, Confluence,

  • Tools & Platforms:
    • Experience with CI/CD tools for mobile application deployment.

    • Proficient in using development tools like Android Studio, Xcode, and Visual Studio Code.

  • Soft Skills:
    • Excellent problem-solving skills and a keen attention to detail.

    • Strong communication and teamwork skills.

    • Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Minimum Requirements:

  • Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.

  • Experience with other mobile development frameworks (e.g., React Native).

  • Familiarity with backend technologies and services such as Firebase or AWS.

  • Knowledge of Test-Driven Development (TDD) and experience with unit and integration testing

  • Experience: 3-5 years of experience in mobile application development with at least 2 years of hands-on experience using the Flutter framework.

Desired Skills:

  • flutter
  • dart
  • mobile
  • java

