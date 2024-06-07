Flutter Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking for an experienced Flutter Developer with 3-5 years of professional experience in mobile application development. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in creating robust and scalable applications using the Flutter framework. You will be responsible for developing high-quality mobile applications and ensuring their performance and responsiveness. As a part of our development team, you will work closely with designers, product managers, and other developers to create exceptional mobile experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and Build: Develop, test, and maintain high-performance Flutter applications for both Android and iOS platforms.

Develop, test, and maintain high-performance Flutter applications for both Android and iOS platforms. Collaborate: Work closely with cross-functional teams including designers, product managers, and backend developers to define, design, and ship new features.

Work closely with cross-functional teams including designers, product managers, and backend developers to define, design, and ship new features. Maintain Code Quality: Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code. Participate in code reviews and ensure adherence to best practices.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code. Participate in code reviews and ensure adherence to best practices. Performance Optimisation: Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability. Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability. Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs. Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest trends and advancements in Flutter development and continuously seek to improve development practices and processes.

Stay up to date with the latest trends and advancements in Flutter development and continuously seek to improve development practices and processes. Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of the application’s codebase and functionalities.

Technical Skills: Proficient in Dart programming language. Strong understanding of the Flutter ecosystem, including state management, animations, and Flutter widgets. Experience with RESTful APIs and integration with third-party services. Knowledge of mobile UI/UX design principles and the ability to translate designs into functioning applications. Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and agile development methodologies. Jira, Tortoise SVN, SQL, Dbeaver, Unit Testing, Confluence,

Tools & Platforms:

Experience with CI/CD tools for mobile application deployment. Proficient in using development tools like Android Studio, Xcode, and Visual Studio Code.

Soft Skills:

Excellent problem-solving skills and a keen attention to detail. Strong communication and teamwork skills. Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment



Minimum Requirements:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience. Experience with other mobile development frameworks (e.g., React Native).

Familiarity with backend technologies and services such as Firebase or AWS.

Knowledge of Test-Driven Development (TDD) and experience with unit and integration testing

Experience: 3-5 years of experience in mobile application development with at least 2 years of hands-on experience using the Flutter framework.

Desired Skills:

flutter

dart

mobile

java

