Flutter Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking for an experienced Flutter Developer with 3-5 years of professional experience in mobile application development. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in creating robust and scalable applications using the Flutter framework. You will be responsible for developing high-quality mobile applications and ensuring their performance and responsiveness. As a part of our development team, you will work closely with designers, product managers, and other developers to create exceptional mobile experiences.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design and Build: Develop, test, and maintain high-performance Flutter applications for both Android and iOS platforms.
- Collaborate: Work closely with cross-functional teams including designers, product managers, and backend developers to define, design, and ship new features.
- Maintain Code Quality: Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code. Participate in code reviews and ensure adherence to best practices.
- Performance Optimisation: Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability. Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.
- Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest trends and advancements in Flutter development and continuously seek to improve development practices and processes.
- Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of the application’s codebase and functionalities.
- Technical Skills:
- Proficient in Dart programming language.
- Strong understanding of the Flutter ecosystem, including state management, animations, and Flutter widgets.
- Experience with RESTful APIs and integration with third-party services.
- Knowledge of mobile UI/UX design principles and the ability to translate designs into functioning applications.
- Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and agile development methodologies.
- Jira, Tortoise SVN, SQL, Dbeaver, Unit Testing, Confluence,
- Tools & Platforms:
- Experience with CI/CD tools for mobile application deployment.
- Proficient in using development tools like Android Studio, Xcode, and Visual Studio Code.
- Soft Skills:
- Excellent problem-solving skills and a keen attention to detail.
- Strong communication and teamwork skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment
Minimum Requirements:
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
- Experience with other mobile development frameworks (e.g., React Native).
- Familiarity with backend technologies and services such as Firebase or AWS.
- Knowledge of Test-Driven Development (TDD) and experience with unit and integration testing
- Experience: 3-5 years of experience in mobile application development with at least 2 years of hands-on experience using the Flutter framework.
Desired Skills:
- flutter
- dart
- mobile
- java