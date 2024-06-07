Intermediate Full Stack Developer (C# WebAPI, .Net Core, Angular, Azure DevOps) (DBN)

ENVIRONMENT:

A Durban-based Financial Services company seeks your technical depth across multiple languages to fill the role of an Intermediate Full Stack Developer who’s able to design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs. In collaboration with other Developers, you will help determine the product strategy. The successful incumbent should possess a suitable Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience of at least 3-6 years Industry experience being able to provide guidance and support to Junior Devs to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time. Your tech toolset should include C# WebAPI, .Net Core, SOLID Principles, Angular, MS SQL, Azure DevOps, TDD (Test Driven Development) with a solid understanding of Async Programming.

DUTIES:

Develop and design relevant code for project needs.

Mentor Junior Developers.

Create Test driven environment for relevant projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills –

3-6 Years of industry experience.

Technical depth across multiple languages.

Must be able to provide guidance and support to Junior Developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time.

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing.

Experience using different Development methodologies by the organization.

Contributes towards improving development/ support process. Focus on evaluating and analysing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions.

Tech Required –

Data Structures

Understanding Async Programming

C# WebAPI

.Net Core

SOLID Principles

TDD (Test Driven Development)

Angular

MS SQL

Azure DevOps

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to meet deadlines.

Strong communications skills.

Takes ownership of tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from management

Takes a logical and analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail.

Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements.

Is a self-starter who requires minimal supervision and takes high ownership of work assigned.

Ability to work under pressure.

Good communications skills (verbal and written).

Work well with others as part of a team.

COMMENTS:

