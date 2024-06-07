Intermediate Integration Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Our client in the Western Cape is seeking an Intermediate Integration Engineer (Permanent On Site). In this role, you’ll be responsible for delivering integration solutions built on their system to their direct clients. You need to understand databases and APIs and dabbled in the odd bit of scripting and if you enjoy working with people, possess great communication skills, and excel in time management, this could be the perfect fit for you.

Qualifications and Experience:

Prior experience scoping software and/or diagnosing software issues (for example you may have worked as a BA or software tester)

Sufficient technical background to understand principles such as HTTP, SQL databases, Filesystems, FTP, REST, SOAP

SQL database or relational database skills

Powerful Application, Data and API integrations using their iPaaS Platform

Some scripting experience is helpful (language is not relevant)

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field very helpful

Responsibilities:



Engage with clients to help them QA the solution and bring it to production readiness.

Iterative implementation of solutions

Visually building out integrations.

Configuring endpoint access for customer apps & services (test and production environments).

Occasional support of their partners where assistance is needed on more complex scenarios.

Strong candidates have a growth path to progress to a Projects Lead role.

Desired Skills:

Integration Engineer

databases

API’s

HTTP

SQL

FTP

REST

