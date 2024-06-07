Our client in the Western Cape is seeking an Intermediate Support Engineer (Permanent On Site Position). In this role, you’ll provide technical support to their customers. You should have experience with databases, creating Postman collections, and scripting in Bash, PowerShell, or VBScript. If you enjoy collaborating with others, possess excellent communication skills, and excel in time management, we want to hear from you!
Qualifications and Experience:
- 2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment
- Experience with Databases
- Postman
- Bash / PowerShell or VBScript
- Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications
- Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful
- Experience with SQL and scripting a plus
Responsibilities:
- Troubleshoot and resolve customer issues related to their platform.
- Document and track customer inquiries and resolutions in their ticketing system.
- Collaborate with the development team and projects team to escalate complex issues and ensure timely resolution.
- Respond to customer inquiries via email, phone, and live chat in a professional and courteous manner.
- Proactively identify and suggest solutions to improve the customer experience.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
