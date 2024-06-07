Intermediate Support Engineer

Our client in the Western Cape is seeking an Intermediate Support Engineer (Permanent On Site Position). In this role, you’ll provide technical support to their customers. You should have experience with databases, creating Postman collections, and scripting in Bash, PowerShell, or VBScript. If you enjoy collaborating with others, possess excellent communication skills, and excel in time management, we want to hear from you!

Qualifications and Experience:

2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment

Experience with Databases

Postman

Bash / PowerShell or VBScript

Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications

Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful

Experience with SQL and scripting a plus

Responsibilities:

Troubleshoot and resolve customer issues related to their platform.

Document and track customer inquiries and resolutions in their ticketing system.

Collaborate with the development team and projects team to escalate complex issues and ensure timely resolution.

Respond to customer inquiries via email, phone, and live chat in a professional and courteous manner.

Proactively identify and suggest solutions to improve the customer experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

