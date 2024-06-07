IT Technician (DBN) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical IT Technician is sought by a Durban-based Financial Services company where you will be responsible for installing and maintaining computer hardware, software, and networks. You will maintain, log, and/or list required repairs and maintenance. Applicants will need solid knowledge of IT-related hardware and software, proven ability and experience in executing processes successfully & knowledge of IT Service Management processes. You need to be familiar with hardware and software and operating systems.

DUTIES:

Troubleshoot hardware, software, network, and operating system issues.

Troubleshoot all technology issues.

Maintain, log, and/or list required repairs and maintenance.

Provide network access to all staff.

Install workstations.

Connect and setup hardware.

Load all required software.

Provide orientation to users of existing technology.

Provide orientation to users of new and potential use of technology.

Provide individual training and support on request.

Perform other related duties as required during working hours.

REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of IT-related hardware and software.

Proven ability and experience in executing processes successfully.

Knowledge of IT Service Management processes.

Be familiar with hardware and software.

Be familiar with operating systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong ability to carry out assigned tasks independently with little supervision.

Excellent at performing multiple tasks at the same time without erring.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Be honest and trustworthy.

Be respectful.

Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

Be flexible.

Demonstrate sound work ethics.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT

Technician

DBN

Learn more/Apply for this position