Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

STRICTLY REMOTE

Candidates can work from anywhere in South Africa

Seeking an experienced full stack java developer to join our growing team servicing local and offshore clients in the financial services space. You must have strong communication skills and the ability to add value to existing product lines and develop high end bespoke software & applications, mobile apps and websites across all sectors. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

The role is FULLY REMOTE.

Activities will include:

Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile

methodologies;

Implementing superior User Experiences;

Coding and deploying new features;

Ensuring our web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant,

and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms;

Ensuring all code is readable, well documented and testable;

Working on some new developments, some significant enhancements to existing system

and some support activities.

Skills and Qualifications:

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce

or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

Looking for people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;

Ethical and responsible;

Professional, trustworthy and keen

Requirements

4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring

Framework advantageous)

4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript

Superior knowledge of Angular 7+

Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills

JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass

Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases

Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites

Knowledge of WebServices and APIs

Ability to produce high quality code

Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps

Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred

Desired Skills:

Core Java

Java Development

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal-opportunity employer.

Our clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East.

Our service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and e-commerce solutions. We strive to be the best at what we do, and to achieve this we need people on our team who have commitment, drive, and a positive attitude that helps deliver winning results.

