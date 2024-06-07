Junior IT Project Manager

Our clients in the Financial Space are on the hunt for a Junior IT Project Manager based in the Menlyn/ Pretoria area for a fantastic permanent hybrid role that will give you great project exposure as well as growth within their dynamic team.

Requirements:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Project Management / Agile Project Manager / Scrum qualification (or practical professional work experience in lieu of academic qualification)

National Diploma / Degree in relevant IT or Business field will be an advantage.

Prior practical experience managing software development IT projects will be advantageous.

Prior Banking Industry and or financial experience will be advantageous.

Prior practical experience with Scrum/Agile methodologies on software development projects will be advantageous.

Ability to speak and fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Duties:

Manage and deliver Software Development IT projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed in line with the business strategy.

Plan, organize, direct, control and coordinate projects within Direct Transact for new and existing clients.

Develop and maintain project plans.

Lead the planning and execution of projects, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.

Communicate project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

Facilitate Agile ceremonies, including Planning, Daily Standups, Retrospectives and Showcases.

Foster a collaborative and transparent team culture by promoting Agile values and principles.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure effective communication and coordination.

Engage with stakeholders to gather project requirements and expectations.

Champion the Agile framework and processes within the team

Work closely with teams to resolve impediments and obstacles.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Agile processes.

Ensure that deliverables meet high-quality standards and compliance requirements.

