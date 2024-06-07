Junior IT Project Manager

Jun 7, 2024

Our clients in the Financial Space are on the hunt for a Junior IT Project Manager based in the Menlyn/ Pretoria area for a fantastic permanent hybrid role that will give you great project exposure as well as growth within their dynamic team.

Requirements:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
  • Project Management / Agile Project Manager / Scrum qualification (or practical professional work experience in lieu of academic qualification)
  • National Diploma / Degree in relevant IT or Business field will be an advantage.
  • Prior practical experience managing software development IT projects will be advantageous.
  • Prior Banking Industry and or financial experience will be advantageous.
  • Prior practical experience with Scrum/Agile methodologies on software development projects will be advantageous.
  • Ability to speak and fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Duties:

  • Manage and deliver Software Development IT projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed in line with the business strategy.
  • Plan, organize, direct, control and coordinate projects within Direct Transact for new and existing clients.
  • Develop and maintain project plans.
  • Lead the planning and execution of projects, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.
  • Communicate project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
  • Facilitate Agile ceremonies, including Planning, Daily Standups, Retrospectives and Showcases.
  • Foster a collaborative and transparent team culture by promoting Agile values and principles.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure effective communication and coordination.
  • Engage with stakeholders to gather project requirements and expectations.
  • Champion the Agile framework and processes within the team
  • Work closely with teams to resolve impediments and obstacles.
  • Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Agile processes.
  • Ensure that deliverables meet high-quality standards and compliance requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • AGILE

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

