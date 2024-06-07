Junior IT Technician at Mancosa

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

Description

Core Functions Include:

The Junior IT Technician provides technical assistance and support to end-users for hardware, software, and network-related issues. The role involves troubleshooting problems, resolving technical issues, and escalating complex issues as needed. The Junior IT Technician is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of IT systems and providing excellent customer service to users.

· Provide technical support and assistance to end-users via phone, email, or in-person.

· Diagnose and troubleshoot hardware, software, and network-related problems.

· Install, configure, and maintain desktops, laptops, printers, and other IT equipment.

· Respond to user inquiries and resolve technical issues in a timely and efficient manner.

· Document, track, and monitor support tickets and service requests using a ticketing system.

· Escalate unresolved issues to appropriate IT teams or vendors for further investigation and resolution.

· Perform software installations, updates, and patches as needed.

· Maintain inventory records and asset management databases for IT equipment and software.

· Provide training and assistance to end-users on IT systems, applications, and best practices.

· Collaborate with IT teams to implement and maintain IT policies, procedures, and standards.

· Stay updated on emerging technologies and industry trends to provide proactive support and recommendations.

Participate in IT projects and initiatives as assigned by IT management

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, or related field (or equivalent work experience).

· Proven experience in IT support or technical helpdesk roles.

· Strong knowledge of Windows and Mac operating systems.

· Familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite and other common business applications.

· Proficiency in troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

· Ability to prioritize tasks and work effectively in a fast-paced environment.

· Customer-focused attitude with a commitment to providing high-quality support services.

· Certifications such as CompTIA A , CompTIA N , or CCNA and related.

· Experience with IT service management (ITSM) tools and ticketing systems is preferred.

Experience

Essential experience: At least 2-3 year(s) relevant work experience.

Related Knowledge, Competencies and Skills

Computer Literate

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Outlook).

Good understanding of Higher Education landscape.

Minute taking experience.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Project management skills.

Prioritisation and time management skills.

Deadline driven and process orientated.

Numerical ability.

Reporting skills.

Possess a high level of ethics, confidentiality, and integrity.

Produce work of a high quality.

General

This position may require occasional evening, weekend, or on-call work to support IT incidents, projects, or emergencies.

The role may involve some travel to other company locations or client sites as needed.

