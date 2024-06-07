Junior software developer

About Us: We’re an innovative and dynamic company in search of a talented Junior Developer. It would be advantageous if you have experience with Smartsheet development. If you’re passionate about application development, excel in a team environment, and possess the skills to deliver top-notch solutions, we’d love to hear from you.

Position Overview: Your main responsibility will be to develop and maintain Smartsheet applications. This will involve utilizing your expertise in JavaScript, Microsoft SQL, Power Apps, and Power BI. You’ll collaborate with diverse teams to design, develop, and deploy solutions that align with our clients’ requirements. Effective communication with customers is also essential, as you’ll need to present complex information in a clear and confident manner.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and upkeep Smartsheet applications.

Apply JavaScript and Microsoft SQL for application development purposes.

Execute solutions utilizing Power Apps and Power BI.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and formulate solutions.

Deliver solution presentations to clients, demonstrating clear and confident communication.

Ensure timely completion of all development projects meeting quality standards.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Application or Software Development is advantageous.

3-5 years of experience in application development.

Proficient in JavaScript and Microsoft SQL.

Familiarity with Power Apps and Power BI.

Strong English communication skills.

Ability to confidently present technical information to senior-level clients.

Preferred Requirements:

Experience in low-code platform development.

Exposure or experience with Smartsheet.

Additional Requirements:

Residency in Pretoria.

Own reliable transportation for commuting to the Midstream office 4-5 days per week.

Completion of Smartsheet Core Exam within 3 months of employment.

Completion of Smartsheet Consulting Exam within 6 months of employment.

What We Offer:

A collaborative and innovative work environment.

Opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

Competitive salary and benefits package.”

