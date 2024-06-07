Liquid C2 is Africa’s first Google Cloud Interconnect partner

Liquid C2 has become the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider on the continent, adding capacity to the cloud solutions that Liquid C2 already offers its customers across Africa through its Cloud Connect portfolio.

Cloud Interconnect extends organisations’ external networks directly to the Google Cloud network through a private, high-availability, low-latency connection. As a Google Cloud Interconnect provider, Liquid C2 can offer its customers direct access to Google Cloud services, enabling companies in Africa to take advantage of all the benefits of the cloud.

The direct connection’s increased speed and higher bandwidth significantly enhances the performance of cloud-based applications. Through this offering, Liquid C2 customers will reduce their reliance on the public internet, inadvertently improving security and business performance.

“Being the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider on the continent is a significant milestone on our journey to becoming the leading provider of cloud solutions in Africa,” says Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2. “By partnering with Google Cloud, we can leverage the strengths of both organisations to offer solutions that address the needs of the African market.

“Direct access to the Google Cloud network will bring about the enhanced security and operating efficiencies that our customers in wholesale, enterprise, and government are seeking.”

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, MD: Turkey, Middle East & Africa at Google Cloud, adds: “We are proud to partner with Liquid C2 as they become a Google Interconnect provider. This collaboration demonstrates the value of strategic partnerships in enabling a more connected and digitally inclusive continent, as well as our mutual goal of providing access to the technology that drives business growth. Google Interconnect has the potential to revolutionise how businesses operate, and Liquid C2 is providing access to these opportunities.”