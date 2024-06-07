Microsoft takes the global data centre lead

Microsoft has taken the lead with over 300 data centres globally, surpassing AWS.

Edith Reads, financial analyst at Stocklytics.com. comments: “Microsoft is ramping up its data center footprint to meet the growing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) essential for AI workloads. This includes updating legacy facilities and enhancing infrastructure to support customer needs efficiently.

“Additionally, Microsoft has partnered with Vodafone to improve data center strategies, aiming to deliver generative AI, digital services, and cloud solutions to over 300-million businesses and consumers in Europe and Africa.”

AWS remains a close second with 215 data centres, only slightly behind Microsoft. Google, on the other hand, trails with 25 data centres.