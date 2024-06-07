NATURAL Application Senior Developer at Accenture

Jun 7, 2024

CAREER LEVEL: 9

Location: Centurion, South Africa

PURPOSE OF JOB:

  • To design and maintain simple to moderate to complex programs and to provide relevant support to operational support and support service teams as required.

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • To efficiently code, debug and unit test simple to moderate to complex programs. This includes new development and / or modifications to existing programs on a Supply Chain system;
  • Compile designs for simple to moderate to complex programs;
  • To investigate user requests in order to determine and correct root cause of incidents.
  • Assist business / system analyst with definition and analysis of enhancements and new developments;
  • Work with users to define program and system requirements as required;
  • Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle; and
  • Provide documentation support to project team, including maintenance of technical documentation, user manuals, and training materials.

General and administrative tasks

  • Submit weekly status report to team leader in agreed format;
  • Perform tasks according to project standards and procedures and within pre-defined timelines;
  • Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals;
  • Deliver the required deliverables as per applicable task assigned;
  • Oral and written communication to supervisor/team leader;
  • Work according to the-minute rule when solving problems, i.e. a problem is not solved within 15 minutes the supervisor should be involved to provide guidelines;
  • Problems should be identified and escalated to the supervisor with sufficient lead-time to avert crises, this includes communication when the target date is not met or when the risk of not meeting the target date exists;
  • Identify changes in scope or work effort that could result in budgetary overrun or the missing of delivery dates;
  • Broaden own technical, functional (Supply Chain Management and Asset Management) and industry (Government) skill base;
  • Engage in formal or informal knowledge transfer;
  • Perform related work as per Client’s IT and Operations Standards; and
  • Adhere to project standards and procedures.

Other Features of the Job (e.g., location, traveling, shift hours, etc.):

  • Professionalism
  • Open plan office
  • Overtime when required

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Good programming and analytical skills, with working knowledge of Mainframe languages (e.g. Natural and/or Natural Construct with Adabas or DB2 as database).
  • Documentation delivery and interpretation skills.
  • Good oral and written communication skills.
  • Time Management and Project Reporting.
  • Quality Management principles.
  • A good understanding of the System Development Life Cycle.
  • Innovative, dedicated and committed to achieving results; and
  • Self-motivated and able to adapt quickly.

Qualifications

Education, Qualifications, Experience Necessary:

  • Matric and relevant industry related tertiary qualification.
  • Minimum 8 years working experience in Natural, Construct and Adabas and/or Microsoft .NET framework.
  • Prior LOGIS functional and technical knowledge will be beneficial.
  • Experience in Supply Chain Management an advantage.

