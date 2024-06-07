Nutanix and Dell collaborate on hybrid multicloud solutions

Nutanix has announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies aimed at accelerating customers’ digital transformation journeys fueled by infrastructure modernisation and modern application development.

Through this collaboration, joint customers will be able to leverage Dell and Nutanix hybrid multicloud solutions to improve IT operations, resiliency and flexibility.

Customers will be able to streamline private and hybrid multicloud deployments through the combination of Dell’s leading server and storage offerings and the simplicity of Nutanix software.

Flexibility and choice of ecosystem is now more critical than ever. Nutanix Cloud Platform for Dell PowerFlex will combine the benefits of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, powered by AHV hypervisor, for compute along with Dell PowerFlex for storage. Enterprise customers with a need to scale compute and storage independently will be able to seamlessly extend Dell’s linearly scalable storage to Nutanix Cloud solution.

Dell will also offer an integrated turnkey hyperconverged appliance combining Nutanix Cloud Platform and Dell servers. The solution will be available with a broad portfolio of PowerEdge server models and configurations to meet requirements from a wide range of applications.

In addition to delivering two new joint solutions, the companies will collaborate on engineering, go-to-market, support and services. This will enable Dell customers to benefit from expanded access to the simplicity of the Nutanix Cloud Platform. Expanding distribution of Nutanix software, the solutions will be sold by Dell sales teams and partners worldwide.

“Enterprises are managing a growing number of applications across on-premises, public cloud and at the edge and looking for a unified platform to run their legacy and containerised applications,” says Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer at Nutanix. “This expanded collaboration will enable Dell and Nutanix joint customers to benefit from increased flexibility, simplified operations and strengthened resilience.”

The joint solutions from Dell and Nutanix are currently under development and will be available to customers in early access later this year.