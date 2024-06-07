Project Manager (Quality Improvement Wits RHI) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main purpose of the job:
- To provide oversight, technical guidance, mentorship, and capacity building to CATALYST QI teams, coaches and provincial stakeholders
Location:
- Joburg Health District (Gauteng)
Key performance areas:
- Work with DOH stakeholders, WRHI Catalyst teams and other stakeholders to launch and implement Quality Improvement activities and collaborative within supported districts
- Host 2 day charter meeting for the quality improvement collaborative
- Leverage existing or support establishment of facility QI structures to support QI collaborative implementation
- Support facility QI coaches with QI trainings to implement QIPs
- Train mentor and support implementation plans using tools, SOPs and other related programme documents for effective implementation of QI according to study objectives and targets
- Provide on site and virtual mentorship on a PDSA-based model to identify gaps, implement suggested QI strategies, document changes and test their impact during specific action periods
- Coordinate the work of QI coaches and facility QI teams to ensure proper implementation of QI activities, including: QI coaching visits and ensuring compliance with QI processes
- Support coaches and teams in continuous learning and improvement to increase and improve PrEP initiation service provision among eligible clients
- Collaborate with key stakeholders to leverage learning sessions at the national and regional levels (through the CATALYST cross-country PrEP Exchange platform) that will provide the opportunity for teams to share their experiences (supported by monitoring data) and to learn about best practices and how they can be replicated
- Develop and effectively manage relationships with external and internal stakeholders including DoH, DSD, donors, partners and relevant Wits RHI structures and other stakeholders for Catalyst study QIC
- Maintain communication and coordination with the Catalyst QI teams to ensure QI programmes reporting and sustainability in relevant levels
- Serve as a representative of the Catalyst QIC programme on both internal and external forums/working groups within the supported districts
- Provide feedback to internal and external stakeholders on Quality Improvement initiatives.
- Ensure data collection, analysis, learning and knowledge management from the
- Collaborative to support CATALYST
- Ensure all QI related data collection is conducted as per protocol (QI reports, user surveys, provider surveys, run charts)
- Coordinate and participate with M&E staff for indicator development, data collection activities, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) development, data quality assurance policies and procedures, and data review and analysis
- Oversee QI data collection, QI data analysis, provide QI feedback to site staff and improve site performance based on the analysis and assessments indicators
- Jointly develop a knowledge management context for QI briefs every 6 months with coaches and other team members
- Support conducting and documenting data patient feedback system and form semiannual
- Experienced – based co-design
- Present improvement data and story to stakeholders and QI faculty
- Support development and updates of QI training materials for the effective transfer of skills in the area of QI to the Catalyst facility staff and QI coaches
- Identify QI training and mentorship needs of Catalyst facility QI teams
- Provide blended training, mentorship and coaching to ensure on going transfer of
- knowledge, skills and competency in the area of QI priorities
- Implement learning collaboratives and reviews to ensure transfer of knowledge and development of skills in QI
- Assist in strategic planning and work plan development for QI activities
- Contribute to the development of work plans, quarterly and annual reports, and any other reports required by MOSAIC
- Document QI training, QI Collaborative activities and technical assistance activities, and prepare QI related data for presentation to a diverse range of audiences
- Present QI data in dissemination venues
- Produce and disseminate technical reports, guides, manuals, success stories, and other written materials
- Travel to support country-level activities
- Work collaboratively with MOH, relevant MOSAIC points of contact and other stakeholders to support mechanisms for regular engagement with national and subnational decisionmakers, site managers, health care providers, youth and community advisory group representatives and civil society representatives involved in CATALYST through learning sessions conducted three times per year
- Collaborate with Lab and Pharmacy personnel and QI leads to oversee the management of HIV testing commodities and PrEP products
- Participate in QI faculty meetings and provide regular country level updates
- Maintain relationships with stakeholders and partners
- Participate in the regional PrEP Exchange, organized for members of each country’s QI collaborative
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in on-going training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting workshops, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- Professional Nursing Degree or Diploma, or equivalent in Public Health Management or related fields
- Training in quality improvement principles
- NIMART Certification
Required Minimum experience:
- Minimum 5 years management experience in the public sector which includes HIV/TB
- Management, PrEP programs, QI method application, project implementation, training and mentorship
- Prior experience of the oversight of the implementing quality/performance improvement programs/Quality Improvement Collaborative model is desirable
- Experience in developing and conducting QI training and mentorship
- Knowledge of all levels of health systems and data management
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:
- Certification in HIV management or related postgraduate qualification will be an advantage
- Sound technical knowledge on QI HIV/TB and sustainability Programme
- Demonstrated writing ability and strong data analytic skills for decision making
- Experience working with HIV/TB/QI donor funded programmers Exceptional organizational, computer skills, self-driven team player
- Diverse skills and ability to adapt to complex situations
- Exceptional levels of written and verbal English communication skills.
- Prior experience in intervention/implementation research studies will be added advantage including publications
