Senior C# Developer

Jun 7, 2024

Our client is in search of an enthusiastic Senior C# Developer.

Key Requirements

  • 6+ years’ experience overall.
  • BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
  • C#
  • .NET/.NET Core
  • Entity Framework
  • EF Core
  • SQL
  • (REST) Web services
  • Angular

