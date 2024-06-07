Senior IT Administrator

Looking for an exceptional IT Administrator that fits the below criteria:

Qualifications required:

Relevant IT Degree/Diploma

CISCO Certifications

Microsoft Certifications (Advantageous)

Cloud Certifications

Cyber Security / Firewall Certifications

Experience required:

IT Cloud Administration – Multi Cloud

L2 SQL LAN Network, Wireless Network, WAN Network (2-3 year experience)

L2 Phones & Printers, Remote Support, Office 365, Active Directory (3 years’ experience)

Microsoft infrastructure skills (3 years’ experience)

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office

Sales and Client interaction experience

BTech Computer Systems

CCNA, A+ (Networking Fundamentals)

Desktop Support

Level 1 Mimecast Support

ITIL version 3

Desired Skills:

WAN

LAN

SQL

Cisco

CLOUD

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Automotive Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Giant Automative Manufacturer in Centurion.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

