Senior IT Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Looking for an exceptional IT Administrator that fits the below criteria:
Qualifications required:
- Relevant IT Degree/Diploma
- CISCO Certifications
- Microsoft Certifications (Advantageous)
- Cloud Certifications
- Cyber Security / Firewall Certifications
Experience required:
- IT Cloud Administration – Multi Cloud
- L2 SQL LAN Network, Wireless Network, WAN Network (2-3 year experience)
- L2 Phones & Printers, Remote Support, Office 365, Active Directory (3 years’ experience)
- Microsoft infrastructure skills (3 years’ experience)
- Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Sales and Client interaction experience
- BTech Computer Systems
- CCNA, A+ (Networking Fundamentals)
- Desktop Support
- Level 1 Mimecast Support
- ITIL version 3
Desired Skills:
- WAN
- LAN
- SQL
- Cisco
- CLOUD
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Automotive Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Giant Automative Manufacturer in Centurion.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund