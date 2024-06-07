Senior IT Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 7, 2024

Looking for an exceptional IT Administrator that fits the below criteria:

Qualifications required:

  • Relevant IT Degree/Diploma
  • CISCO Certifications
  • Microsoft Certifications (Advantageous)
  • Cloud Certifications
  • Cyber Security / Firewall Certifications

Experience required:

  • IT Cloud Administration – Multi Cloud
  • L2 SQL LAN Network, Wireless Network, WAN Network (2-3 year experience)
  • L2 Phones & Printers, Remote Support, Office 365, Active Directory (3 years’ experience)
  • Microsoft infrastructure skills (3 years’ experience)
  • Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office
  • Sales and Client interaction experience
  • BTech Computer Systems
  • CCNA, A+ (Networking Fundamentals)
  • Desktop Support
  • Level 1 Mimecast Support
  • ITIL version 3

Desired Skills:

  • WAN
  • LAN
  • SQL
  • Cisco
  • CLOUD
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Automotive Manufacturing
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Giant Automative Manufacturer in Centurion.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

