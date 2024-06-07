Snr Full Stack Software Developer (HTML / CSS / JavaScript / React / Angular / Vue.js) (DBN) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY a critical role in architecting, designing, and implementing software applications that meet the needs of clients while contributing to the growth of business as the next Snr Full Stack Developer (HTML / CSS / JavaScript / React / Angular / [URL Removed] sought by a Durban-based Financial Services company. You will have extensive experience in both Front-end and Back-end Development, with a proven track record of delivering robust and scalable software solutions. You will also require 4+ years of experience in a similar role, proficiency in Front-end Development languages and frameworks such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular, or [URL Removed] with a strong understanding of Back-end Development technologies. You will also need experience with relational and non-relational databases (e.g., MSSQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).

DUTIES:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Architect and develop scalable web applications using modern technologies and best practices.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code for both Front-end and Back-end components.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Stay updated on emerging technologies and trends in the Software Development industry.

Mentor Junior Developers and provide technical guidance and support as needed.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members.

Troubleshoot and debug issues to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years of experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role.

Proficiency in Front-end Development languages and frameworks such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular, or [URL Removed] understanding of Back-end Development technologies.

Experience with relational and non-relational databases (e.g., MSSQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).

Must be able to provide guidance and support to Junior Developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time.

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing.

Contributes towards improving development/ support process. Focus on evaluating and analysing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

You take ownership of your career and are ready for your next move.

Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions.

Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements.

COMMENTS:

