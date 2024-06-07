Our client in the Western Cape is seeking an (Intermediate / Senior) Software Engineer (Permanent On Site). You’ll be responsible for working on their integration platform across the .NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript, React). With a solid track record of up to 5 years prior engineering experience, demonstrating a proven ability to debug complex code.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field
- 5 years development experience in either C# or JS
- SQL database or relational database skills
Responsibilities:
- Development of connectors that leverage streams/iterators in and streams/iterators out.
- GitHub integration to enable their customers to manage their workflows like code.
- Baking .NET assemblies from YAML workflow definitions.
- Azure service integration including Key Vault and Storage.
- OpenID Connect integration for Microsoft, Google, and others.
- YAML deployment pipelines under Azure DevOps.
- SVG-based visual designer.
- Core platform sub-systems built on .NET 8.
- Stream-based messaging to support millions of rows or TB of payload.
Desired Skills:
- .Net 6/7
- React
- GitHub
- Engineering
- YAML
- AZURE
- C#