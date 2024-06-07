Software Engineer

Our client in the Western Cape is seeking an (Intermediate / Senior) Software Engineer (Permanent On Site). You’ll be responsible for working on their integration platform across the .NET 6/7 backend and/or web app front-end (Typescript, React). With a solid track record of up to 5 years prior engineering experience, demonstrating a proven ability to debug complex code.

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field

5 years development experience in either C# or JS

SQL database or relational database skills

Responsibilities:

Development of connectors that leverage streams/iterators in and streams/iterators out.

GitHub integration to enable their customers to manage their workflows like code.

Baking .NET assemblies from YAML workflow definitions.

Azure service integration including Key Vault and Storage.

OpenID Connect integration for Microsoft, Google, and others.

YAML deployment pipelines under Azure DevOps.

SVG-based visual designer.

Core platform sub-systems built on .NET 8.

Stream-based messaging to support millions of rows or TB of payload.

Desired Skills:

.Net 6/7

React

GitHub

Engineering

YAML

AZURE

C#

