Software Quality Engineer II)

Job Purpose:

Use the automation test kit (frameworks and pre-defined test tools) to inspect, analyse, design, develop, implement and execute on re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution, whilst aligning to the prescribed enterprise quality practices and standards.

Job Responsibilities:

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to the company’s clients.

Work closely with Test Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of the company’s client.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the company’s Values.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to nWoW.

Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business need into manageable feature(s), stories and epics that can be delivered.

Participate in the backlog grooming.

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and success criteria per story.

Discuss the low-level design and functional requirements with the QA Lead, Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Confirm that the automation test suite implemented is appropriately catalogued and aligns with the governance.

Responsible for testing of the system or component testing under load, high-availability, recoverability and other fit for purpose software non-functional testing.

Log defects using the pre-defined defect management tool and ensure the relevant information is captured accurately that will assist with the root cause analysis.

Identify potential product risks and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors.

Collaborate with the stakeholder to ensure the resolution of a defect and that the root cause analysis is performed and recorded.

Report status of testing to the squad daily.

Participate in all retrospective reviews.

Participate in the showcase to stakeholders.

Understand and manage own time based on expected timelines articulated by the line-management and project expectations.

Collaborate with Peers and industry experts to understand technical advances and its application within the company’s eco-system.

Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities.

Mentor the Software Test Engineers within the team to improve their technical capabilities.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities.

Contribute to the company’s Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Job Responsibilities Continue:

Test Automation of all applications, delivering within the SAFe construct. The candidate will work in a squad, doing in-sprint automation, leverage the approved Toolsets in EQA (Selenium, Appium, JMeter, RestAssured, using JAVA with IntelliJ).

Required Technical Knowledge:

Quality Assurance Engineering practices

Java programming skills

QA Toolsets (e.g.: Selenium, Appium, Healenium, RestAssured etc.)

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level:

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification:

Bootcamp training in Agile and DevOps.

Essential Certifications:

ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB)

Preferred Certifications:

Bootcamp training in Agile & DevOps.

Minimum Experience Level:

5 – 8 years Test automation experience

Testing of Web & Mobile frontends and APIs

Insprint automation using established Test Tools and Frameworks

Non-Functional Testing and integration into DevOps Pipelines

Technical/Professional Knowledge:

Programming (OOP)

Java Development with J2EE and/or Springboot knowledge (Advanced)

Automation testing using Selenium

Use of repository systems i.e.: Azure Repos

Testing of Services using automation tools such as Rest Assured (and SOAPUI).

BDD and TDD

Continuous Integration (CI) process with Jenkins or Azure Pipelines.

Agile methodology and working in agile teams

Use of Maven

Use of Jira and Confluence

Exposure to Cloud technology.

Experience in building stubs.

Experience in Service Virtualisation

Behavioral Competencies:

Building Partnerships

Decision Making

Influencing

Driving for Results

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

High-Impact Communication

Innovation

