Vue.JS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re looking for a Developer whose main focus will be Vue Development, but who can also add value, and has experience using, Java and Spring Boot. You will have the opportunity to work with team members in South Africa, Ireland and America.

Your expertise:

Intermediate 4-5 years

The biggest requirement will be front-end development using [URL Removed] (the team uses Vue 3, but it’s not a requirement if you have experience with other versions and can upskill).

Back-end experience with Java and Spring Boot will be great (but this is the secondary focus).

Back-end experience with Java and Spring Boot will be great (but this is the secondary focus). Be comfortable working in an Agile environment.

Experience with JavaScript and TypeScript.

Experience with JavaScript and TypeScript. The culture within the team is that of hard-working individuals who aren’t afraid to put up their hands and get things done.

Qualifications required:

Matric

Relevant IT Qualification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Cape Town

Work Environment: Hybrid (Onsite Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position