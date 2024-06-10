Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:



Our client is a leading IT services company with expertise in telco, payments, retail software – they have a global client base with a strong R&D focus. They are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domains and projects. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things. Some work from home is encouraged but ideally 2 to 3 days in the beautiful Helderberg area.

What you will be doing:



Examine and evaluate current systems to identify improvement opportunities.

Engage with users to understand and track additional requirements and features.

Implement customer-driven changes and product management initiatives.

Analyse and document system change requirements clearly.

Collaborate with the IT team and developers to create innovative systems.

Validate changes through thorough testing.

Train users on new operating systems and provide ongoing support.

Ensure projects meet deadlines and budget requirements.

Stay current with the latest technologies and technical developments.

What you need:



Relevant Tertiary Qualification would be preferential

Experience as a Systems / Business Analyst.

Hands-on experience with software development and documentation.

Telco industry experience is beneficial.

Payment experience is ideal.

Solid knowledge of business information systems.

Familiarity with programming languages like Visual Basic, C++, and Java.

Ability to explain technical details.

Excellent analytical skills.

Strong problem-solving attitude.

Job ID:



J104527

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Business Analysis

SDLC

