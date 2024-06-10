Business Analyst – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Business Analyst

R 40 000 per month CTC

Our client is seeking to appoint a Business Analyst with 3+ years of relevant experience in a Data Analytics/Business Intelligence environment.

A Bachelor’s Degree in a related field of study (Computer Science, Statistics, Accountancy, etc.) Computer proficiency in MS office (Excel, Word & Outlook)

Successful incumbent will gather and consolidate data from multiple sources, including internal databases and third-party vendors; Proficient at analysing and reconciling large sets of data to identify anomalies; Cleanse, validate, and process data to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency; Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to communicate findings effectively; Identify trends, patterns, and anomalies within the data to inform business decisions. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, to understand business requirements and priorities; Familiarity with data warehousing architecture and processes; An analytical mind and inclination for problem-solving; Administratively strong with high attention to detail and accuracy; Organised and thorough in approach.

Please send your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 20 June 2024

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Business Process

Process Mapping

Process Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

