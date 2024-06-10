Business Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

DUR002128 Business Analyst- (Johannesburg)

Job Purpose:

To identify, analyse, and document business requirements, and to recommend and implement improvements to processes through redesign, digitization, automation, or management, ensuring operational efficiency and enhanced client satisfaction.

Required Qualifications:

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Economics, Information Technology, or a related field.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

1- 2 years of experience in a Business Analyst position.

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook).

Experience with Pastel Evolution is advantageous.

Experience Planning, designing, developing, and launching business systems.

Manage incidents, bug fixes, and change requests.

Propose recommendations to improve, redesign, digitize, automate, or manage client processes.

Identify opportunities for process simplification and automation.

Conduct research and analysis to assist clients.

Support system incidents and user queries.

Recommend and implement operational efficiency improvements.

Develop specifications for business information services.

Valid driver’s license and own reliable transport.

Behavioural Competencies

Excellent interpersonal skills.

High attention to detail

Communication Skills

Adaptability.

Analytical Thinking

Customer-Focused

Initiative

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

See more job opportunities at – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

business systems

Communication Skills

Customer-Focused

Learn more/Apply for this position