Cloud Engineer (AWS /Azure / Terraform) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Embrace a New Chapter Explore Possibilities.
We are seeking a well-versedCloud Engineer (AWS / Azure / Terraform) to join our team. Must be proficient in AWS and Terraform and possess expertise in designing, implementing, managing, troubleshooting, and deploying solutions on VMware and Cloud platforms. Must excel in collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver robust cloud-based solutions aligned with business objectives.
What you’ll do:
- Manage and maintain VMWare and Cloud platforms for customers.
- Work with customers on projects to deploy new services as defined by Architects
- Must be able to work independently and with multiple teams to deliver services
- Call Management
- Building strong relationships with customers.
- The ability to take ownership of customer problems.
- A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.
- Remote Incident Resolution
- Ability to multi-task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management
Your expertise:
- Minimum 1-3 years Microsoft Azure Experience (IaaS, Paas).
- Minimum 1-3 years Microsoft 365 Experience. (SaaS)
- Minimum 5 years server support experience.
Qualifications required:
Qualification required
- Grade 12
- VMware Certificate (VCP ) Versions from 6.0 – Current / AWS Certificate
Preferred qualifications
- Google Certifications
- Azure Certifications
- Microsoft 365 Certifications
- AD/Entra ID
- Terraform Certification
- Server and network support experience
Personality and attributes:
- Good communication skills
- Self-sufficient
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Johannesburg
- Work environment: Hybrid
- Travel: Own Vehicle
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery