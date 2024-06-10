Credit Business Analyst (Sandton) – Gauteng Sandown

The role expertise in evaluating the creditworthiness of large size clients through careful financial analysis. Monitor and navigate credit exposure for existing clients and potential new clients, to assess and mitigate risks and ensure ongoing compliance. The Credit Analyst responsibilities include conducting comprehensive and effective client analysis credit ratings, covenant monitoring, pre and post loan management of clients to manage and maintain credit risks. Complete credit processes both locally and with Head Office for respective clients. Do periodic reviews, risk assessments, covenants monitoring, managing post-loan requirements, and seamlessly collaborating within a team environment.

The role requires teamwork with cross-functional units to foster a unified approach to comprehensive risk evaluation. The role requires being able to accurately process information required for the periodic updating of credit risk ratings based on ongoing analysis, reflecting changes in clients’ financial positions.

A commitment to policy adherence is crucial to ensure strict compliance with the bank’s credit policies.

Ensure compliance with all regulatory, policy and procedural requirements of the branch. To protect the branch from risk and losses by being proactive. Assist RM’s to meet the KPI targets by completing tasks efficiently within policy and also taking proactive view of researching identifying clients’ needs and credit worthiness in order to market branch products.

Support strategic client team to investigate, originate and execute strategic business opportunities.

Complete administrative tasks, reports, assigned tasks, special projects and must to do list.

Coordinate and cooperate with teams and other departments to establish and maintain good working relationships. To protect and enhance the brand of the bank.

Maintain a positive and professional working attitude with a positive attitude and volunteering to complete tasks timely, meet KPI’s and resolve all matters.

Manage time to ensure that tasks are completed timely and to avoid missing deadlines and creating bottlenecks.

Minimum Requirements of the Job:

??5 to 10 years credit experience in banking or similar environment.

Ability to write high quality credit reports.

Analyzing credit worthiness of customers in line with policy and procedure requirements

Conduct comprehensive and effective financial and credit analysis, credit ratings, covenant monitoring, pre and post loan management of clients and to manage and maintain credit risks.

Ensure compliance with all regulatory, policy and procedural requirements of the branch and protect the bank from potential losses

Desired Skills:

Strong financial literacy and financial and credit analysis experience –

Strong analytical and problem solving skills are required –

Administrative Skills –

English –

Windows Office –

Strong communication and negotiation abilities –

Prepare quality proposals and presentations. –

Logic and problem solving abilities –

Banking Products Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

