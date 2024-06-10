Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Ready to be the hero of our data story? We’re searching for a Data Scientist to elevate our analytics and drive business growth. If you can transform data into actionable insights with the skill of an analyst and the creativity of a storyteller, apply now and let’s write the next chapter of our success!
Years of experience: 4 – 6 yrs
Compulsory Hardskills:
Data science, Data & AI Strategy
Detailed Job Description: Cost variance use case build
Hit apply today for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Data Science
- ai strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years