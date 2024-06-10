Datacentre Engineer

Jun 10, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Diploma/Degree in computer science, Information Technology
  • Relevant certification such as VMware VCP, CompTIA Server+, Storage Skills
  • Minimum 4 – 5 years work experience
  • Own reliable transport and be willing to work on a rational standby roster

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and optimization of data centre infrastructure
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams, troubleshooting complex issues, and implementing best practices to support the organization’s data centre operations
  • Installing equipment. (Racking and Stacking)
  • Installation of structured/non-structured cabling
  • Design, plan, and implement data centre infrastructure including servers, storage systems, back up of systems, SAN Fabric Switches and Virtual Servers
  • System Maintenance and Monitoring
  • Perform regular maintenance tasks such as hadware upgrades, firmware updates, and system patches to keep the data centre infrastructure up-to-date and secure
  • Monitor system performance, capacity, and availability using monitoring tools and implement proactive measures to address potential issues
  • Incident response and troubleshooting

Desired Skills:

  • Cable installations
  • Data Center
  • Storage skills
  • VMware VCP
  • CompTIA servers+
  • Switching concepts
  • Networking protocols
  • Structured Cabling
  • Non-structured cabling

