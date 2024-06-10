Datacentre Engineer

REQUIREMENTS:
- Diploma/Degree in computer science, Information Technology
- Relevant certification such as VMware VCP, CompTIA Server+, Storage Skills
- Minimum 4 – 5 years work experience
- Own reliable transport and be willing to work on a rational standby roster
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and optimization of data centre infrastructure
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams, troubleshooting complex issues, and implementing best practices to support the organization’s data centre operations
- Installing equipment. (Racking and Stacking)
- Installation of structured/non-structured cabling
- Design, plan, and implement data centre infrastructure including servers, storage systems, back up of systems, SAN Fabric Switches and Virtual Servers
- System Maintenance and Monitoring
- Perform regular maintenance tasks such as hadware upgrades, firmware updates, and system patches to keep the data centre infrastructure up-to-date and secure
- Monitor system performance, capacity, and availability using monitoring tools and implement proactive measures to address potential issues
- Incident response and troubleshooting
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Cable installations
- Data Center
- Storage skills
- VMware VCP
- CompTIA servers+
- Switching concepts
- Networking protocols
- Structured Cabling
- Non-structured cabling