Frontend Developer (Senior) 2458 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirement’s organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirement’s analysis

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment

Essential Skills Requirements:

6-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

Angular

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript / Typescript

Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML

AWS Cloud

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Web and digital project experience

Agile working experience

Webpack

SonarQube

Experience working with a team of UX designers

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA)

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Cypress

Desired Skills:

