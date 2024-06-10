Frontend Developer (Senior) 2458 TT

Development and maintenance on platform/application
Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Meet with end users and gather requirements
Facilitate daily stand-ups
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
User training
Compiling of user and operational manuals
System audits
Understanding of integration between different technologies
Coordination between development and support environments
Assisting with the business case
Planning and monitoring
Eliciting requirements
Requirement’s organisation
Translating and simplifying requirements
Requirements management and communication
Requirement’s analysis
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment
Essential Skills Requirements:
6-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
Angular
OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
Jenkins
JavaScript / Typescript
Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
AWS Cloud
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Web and digital project experience
Agile working experience
Webpack
SonarQube
Experience working with a team of UX designers
Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA)
Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Cypress
Desired Skills:
