Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Join Our Tech Adventure! Full stack Developer Wanted

Are you ready to dive into a tech journey that’s both exhilarating and rewarding?

We’re seeking a savvy Full stack Developer with a penchant for frontend magic in Angular & Typescript to join our dynamic team.

If you’re a tech trailblazer with a knack for seamless integration between diverse technologies, look no further!

Key Responsibilities:

Frontend Focus: Your playground? Angular & Typescript! We’re all about crafting stunning user experiences, and your mastery in these areas will be the driving force behind our frontend innovations.

Tech Harmony: Coordinate between our development and support environments like a maestro, ensuring our tech ecosystem hums in perfect harmony.

Business Brain: Assist in building the business case for our next big project. Your insights will shape the future of our digital endeavors.

Planning Prodigy: From inception to execution, you’ll be the mastermind behind our project plans and monitoring strategies.

Requirement Whisperer: Translate complex requirements into elegant solutions, simplifying the tech talk for all stakeholders involved.

Documentation Guru: Nail down requirements with precision and finesse, documenting them in formats that suit our agile methodologies.

Technical Toolkit:

Java 11, 2EE, Junit

SQL Queries & Optimization

JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM

Flyway, Angular 10+, Typescript

Karma/Jasmine, HTML/CSS, Web Components

PostgreSQL, Maven

Jira/Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub Actions, Github

Requirements:

6+ years of hands-on experience in the tech trenches.

On-premises Virtualization: Flex your virtualization muscles with expertise in on-premises technologies, shaping the future of our infrastructure.

Ready to embark on this epic tech journey with us?

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of something truly extraordinary.

Apply now and let’s redefine what’s possible together!

Join us in shaping the future of tech, one line of code at a time!

Desired Skills:

Full stack

angular

front-end

